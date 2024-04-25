Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $382,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

