Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

