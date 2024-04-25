Arlo Technologies’ (ARLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,459. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

