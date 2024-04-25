Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arteris Stock Up 2.0 %

Arteris stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $251.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $71,024.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,264 shares of company stock worth $558,958 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.