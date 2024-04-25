Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arteris Stock Up 2.0 %
Arteris stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $251.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.
Insider Activity at Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
