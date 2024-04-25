ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

