Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as low as $32.58. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 1,645 shares.
Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $704.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.