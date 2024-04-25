Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as low as $32.58. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 1,645 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $704.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. ( NYSE:AC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Associated Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

