Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

