Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

