Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.88

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.88 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 870737938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.14 ($2.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($2.96).

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 740.93, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

