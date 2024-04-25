Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 6.5%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 82,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

