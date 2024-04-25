BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.20

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($2.92). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.92), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares traded.

BCA Marketplace Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.20.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.