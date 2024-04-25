BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.76

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.42. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 72,220 shares.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
