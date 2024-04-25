BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.76

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.42. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 72,220 shares.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 540,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 199,397 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,240 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.