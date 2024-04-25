Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.18

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $108.73, with a volume of 109470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

