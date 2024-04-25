Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $184,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.3 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.