BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.05 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.15 to C$3.05 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05. The stock has a market cap of C$274.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.01.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
