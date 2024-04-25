CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $554.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

