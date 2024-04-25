Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CCL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
