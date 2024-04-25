Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGAU. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

