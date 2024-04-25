Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,526.76

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,526.76 ($18.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,476 ($18.23). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.15), with a volume of 41,303 shares traded.

Cerillion Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,526.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,449.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of £465.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,522.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

