Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $642.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

