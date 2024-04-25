Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

PBW opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

