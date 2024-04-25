Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,042 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 805,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

