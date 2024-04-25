Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,898,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,324,000 after buying an additional 620,444 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

