Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

