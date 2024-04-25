Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

