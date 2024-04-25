Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,903 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of KT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in KT by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 144,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KT opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.