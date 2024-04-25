Cerity Partners LLC Buys 7,983 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

