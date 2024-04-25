Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 319,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 189,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

