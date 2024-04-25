Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

