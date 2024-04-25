Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 154,072 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,760,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,676,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $688.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

