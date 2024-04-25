Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.