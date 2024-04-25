Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,160,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

