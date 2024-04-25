Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,218 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. KB Home has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

