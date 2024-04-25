Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 360,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

