Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

