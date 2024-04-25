Cerity Partners LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.