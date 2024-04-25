Cerity Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,375,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 155,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

