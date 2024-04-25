Cerity Partners LLC Invests $557,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,690 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.77.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

