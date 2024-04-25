Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Separately, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.