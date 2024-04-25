Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

