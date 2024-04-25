Cerity Partners LLC Sells 99,052 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,052 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.