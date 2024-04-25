Cerity Partners LLC Takes $530,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Toro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

