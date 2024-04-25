Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

