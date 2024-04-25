Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STNC opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.90. Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

