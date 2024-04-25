Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

