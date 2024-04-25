CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.70.

TSE:CEU opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

