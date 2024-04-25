Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

