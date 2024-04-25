Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $243.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

