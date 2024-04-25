Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,893.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,828 shares of company stock worth $95,846,182. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.1 %

COIN stock opened at $224.37 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 831.00 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.