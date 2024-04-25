Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $261.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

